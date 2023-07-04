Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $503,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Burney Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day moving average of $203.48. The stock has a market cap of $304.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.