Grimes & Company Inc. Has $894,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

