WBH Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

