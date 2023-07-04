Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 37.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.3% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.78 and a 200-day moving average of $203.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

