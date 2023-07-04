Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. The stock has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

