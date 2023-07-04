Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.