Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.