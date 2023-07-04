Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $279.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

