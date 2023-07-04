Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Shares of ACN opened at $310.79 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

