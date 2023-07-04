Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $226.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

