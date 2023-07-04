Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.
Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance
TMO opened at $519.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.