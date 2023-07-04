United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lowered by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average of $180.14. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

