Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines stock opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

