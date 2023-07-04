Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

