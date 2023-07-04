Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 7,955 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.