Empire Financial Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.44 and a 200 day moving average of $240.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.