Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 41.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 67,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $261.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

