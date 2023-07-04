Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 855 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.