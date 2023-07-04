44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $396.92 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $405.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

