Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 792 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

