Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

