Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Reduced by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

FI stock opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.26 and a one year high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

