Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $3,887,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $437.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,668 shares of company stock worth $449,053,086 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

