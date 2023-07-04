Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $210.92 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

