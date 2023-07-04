Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.