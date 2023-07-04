Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 125 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

UNP stock opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.46.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.