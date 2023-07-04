Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.95.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $326.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

