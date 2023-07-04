Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after purchasing an additional 391,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,647,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 181,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

