Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

