Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 857 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $393.96 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $395.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.65 and a 200-day moving average of $367.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

