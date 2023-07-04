Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE opened at $485.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.93. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.