8,560 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DGRO stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.