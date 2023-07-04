Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 945 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $782.56 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.63 and a 52-week high of $795.83. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

