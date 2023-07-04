Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,055 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,679 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $261.61 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

