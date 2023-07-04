Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.