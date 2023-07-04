Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

