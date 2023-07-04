Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,025 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $50,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

