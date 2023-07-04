Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 289 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $458.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

