Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.