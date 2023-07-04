Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 1,085 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

