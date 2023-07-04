Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,733 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

