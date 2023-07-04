Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 5,020 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.