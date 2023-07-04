Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $487.43 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $363.59 and a twelve month high of $497.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

