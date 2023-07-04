Kaye Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kaye Capital Management decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 7.6% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

