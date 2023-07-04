Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AOR stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

