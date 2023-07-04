Empire Financial Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 16,824 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

