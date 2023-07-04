Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,818,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 5,676,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,089,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after buying an additional 1,498,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after buying an additional 525,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,272,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

