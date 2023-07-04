Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of GILD opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

