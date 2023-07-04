Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average is $162.57. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

