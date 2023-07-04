Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

